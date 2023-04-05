Disney Names Joe Earley Head of Streaming, Michael Paull Is Out

In a shake-up of Disney’s streaming leadership ranks, the company is moving Hulu president Joe Earley into the role of president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment effective immediately — succeeding Michael Paull, who is leaving Disney after six years.

In the new role, Earley will lead Disney Entertainment’s streaming businesses including Disney+ and Hulu, reporting to co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden. A former longtime Fox exec, Earley joined Disney in 2019 as was instrumental in the launch of Disney+. In addition, Earley will continue as the top exec in charge of Hulu until the company identifies a replacement. Disney+ is led by president Alisa Bowen, who was elevated to the post last fall after overseeing global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms.

Paull, a former Amazon digital video exec, was originally tapped in 2017 as CEO of BAMTech, the video-streaming company previously jointly owned by Disney, Major League Baseball and the NHL (and now fully owned by Disney).

“Joe has proven himself to be an extraordinary asset and is uniquely positioned for this role as we guide Disney’s streaming strategy into the future,” Bergman and Walden said in a joint statement. “His vast industry experience and deep understanding of what sets our prestigious portfolio of brands apart will be essential as we build on our robust direct-to-consumer efforts. Joe is a talented, passionate leader, committed to creative excellence, and we look forward to partnering with him in this next chapter.”

Earley commented, “Helping launch Disney+ was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Hulu has been inspiring and rewarding. I’m incredibly grateful to Dana and Alan for their confidence and the opportunity to lead both of these incredible teams during this time of transformation and opportunity across the streaming landscape.”

Bob Iger, who returned as CEO in November, in February formed the Disney Entertainment business unit headed by Walden and Bergman as part of a broader reorg that dismantled the former Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) division.

The change in Disney’s streaming leadership comes less than a year before the company has to decide whether to buy out Hulu from Comcast, sell its stake or spin the streamer off. Starting in January 2024, Disney can require Comcast to sell its 33% stake in Hulu (and Comcast can force the sale). Iger has said Disney is evaluating all options. The streaming landscape “is very, very tricky right now and before we make any big decisions about our level of investment, our commitment to that business, we want to understand where it could go,” Iger said at an investor conference last month.

Earley joined Disney in January 2019 to oversee Disney+ marketing and operations ahead of its November launch that year. He added responsibility for content curation in 2021 as the service expanded worldwide. In January 2022, Disney appointed Earley president of Hulu.

Before Disney, Earley previously served as president of the Jackal Group, leading its television, film, commercial theater and digital divisions, overseeing productions including “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” to MGM animated feature film “The Addams Family.” Before that, he served in numerous roles over a two-decade career with Fox, where he most recently served as COO for Fox Television Group. Earley began his entertainment career in production and development with producer Gale Anne Hurd and spent several years in media relations at HBO.

Pictured above: Joe Earley (l.), Michael Paull