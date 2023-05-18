‘Willow,’ ‘Dollface’ Among More Than Two Dozen Titles Being Pulled From Disney+, Hulu in Cost-Cutting Move

Disney’s culling its content on Disney+ and Hulu is coming as early as next week — with the media company pulling off more than two dozen titles, including series “Willow,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society” and “Dollface,” and movies such as “The One and Only Ivan.”

A Disney rep confirmed that 27 titles will be pulled off Disney+ and Hulu. On the company’s earnings call last week, CFO Christine McCarthy said Disney expects to take a write-down in the June quarter of $1.5 billion-$1.8 billion from removing content from its streaming platforms.

“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation,” McCarthy told investors. “As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms.”

Here are the shows and movies Disney is removing from the streaming services: