Disney+ Now Streaming First Four Indiana Jones Movies, Launches Exclusive Merch for U.S. Subscribers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney+ is now streaming the first four Indiana Jones movies, starring Harrison Ford as the legendary snake-hating archeologist action hero. The media company is looking to whip up interest in the theatrical release of the franchise’s fifth and final installment, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Starting May 31, Disney+ subscribers can stream “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” as well as the TV series “The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.” The upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this month, opens exclusively in theaters June 30; Disney hasn’t announced a premiere date for the film on Disney+.

To promote the launch of the titles on the service, Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. will receive special access to Indiana Jones merchandise on shopDisney from May 31-June 8, 2023 (while supplies last), prior to sales opening to the general public on June 9, 2023. U.S. subscribers can purchase the products at shopdisney.com/IndianaJones and logging in with their Disney+ credentials or navigating to the Shop tab within the details pages of select Indiana Jones content on Disney+ to scan a QR code (or click on a link), which will direct them directly to the merchandise page on shopDisney.

The early-access products available to U.S. Disney+ members include:

Indiana Jones Ear Headband for Adults

Indiana Jones Stainless Steel Tumbler

Indiana Jones Talking Action Figure

Indiana Jones Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Adults

Indiana Jones Headpiece of the Staff of RA Pin – Raiders of the Lost Ark – Limited Release

Here’s the description of the Indiana Jones titles currently available on Disney+:

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981): In the first installment of the series, which won four Oscars including for visual effects and film editing, Indiana Jones is tasked by U.S. Army intelligence to track down an invaluable staff that is the key to locating the Ark of the Covenant, which is being sought by the Nazis.

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984): After fleeing a nightclub shooting and being dropped out of an abandoned plane, Prof. Indiana Jones, singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) and 12-year-old Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) find themselves in a starving Indian village, whose inhabitants blame their plight on the loss of three mystical stones that have always brought the village prosperity. Jones vows to return the stolen rocks — which brings him and his unlikely cohorts face-to-face with a deadly cult.

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989): Indy’s Nazi enemies are back and have kidnapped his father, Prof. Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), in their effort to locate the sacred Holy Grail. Following a trail from America to Venice to the deserts of the Middle East, it’s up to Indy (Harrison Ford) to save his father, save the Grail and save the day in this non-stop, action-packed adventure the whole family will treasure.

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008): Dr. Henry Indiana Jones is called back into action when he becomes entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artifacts known as the Crystal Skulls.

“The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones” (1992-96): At the dawn of the 20th century, Indiana Jones (Sean Patrick Flanery) discovered the world. From globetrotting family expeditions as a 9-year-old to the battlefields of World War I as a teenager, Indy’s experiences shaped the heroic, whip-cracking archaeologist he would become. At every turn, Indy encounters history in the making, meeting true-life activists, soldiers, writers, artists and thinkers who helped influence the world we live in today.