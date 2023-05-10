Disney+ to Add Hulu Content in ‘One-App Experience’ Later in 2023

Disney is pulling Hulu tighter into the Mouse House.

On Disney’s earnings call Wednesday, CEO Bob Iger said the company will soon launch a “one-app experience” in the U.S. that incorporates Hulu content into Disney+. The new combined offering will launch by the end of 2023.

“While we will continue to offer Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our [direct-to-consumer] offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience,” Iger said.

The announcement to more tightly weave Hulu into Disney+ is a sign that Disney intends to retain its ownership of Hulu.

Starting in January 2024, Disney can require Comcast to sell its 33% stake in Hulu (and Comcast can force the sale). Iger has said Disney is evaluating all options. The streaming landscape “is very, very tricky right now and before we make any big decisions about our level of investment, our commitment to that business, we want to understand where it could go,” Iger said at an investor conference last month.

More to come