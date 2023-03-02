‘Dead by Daylight’ Horror Movie Coming From Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and Behaviour Interactive (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dead by Daylight” is coming to Hollywood.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are teaming up with Behaviour Interactive, the largest Canadian gaming studio, to develop a feature film adaptation of the hit horror multiplayer game, “Dead by Daylight.”

Since its launch in 2016, “Dead by Daylight” has reached over 50 million players worldwide, with two million players stepping into The Fog, the terrifying mist that players must make their way through in order to survive, every day.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the ‘Dead by Daylight’ universe,” said Stephen Mulrooney, executive vice president at Behaviour Interactive. “At Behaviour, our motto is to create unique moments, together, forever. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners to craft ‘Dead by Daylight’s’ killer entrance onto the big screen.”

Atomic Monster Founder and CEO James Wan added, “In ‘Dead by Daylight’ the Behaviour team has created a love letter to the world of horror, building an incredible environment teeming with atmosphere and terrifying villains — perfect for a scary cinematic adaptation. We’re big fans of the game at Atomic Monster, and are thrilled to be teaming up with Blumhouse to bring this frighteningly visceral world to the big screen.”

The companies are commencing their search for a director and a screenwriter for the project.

“We know there are so many fans of ‘Dead by Daylight’ out there and think it’s imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse founder and CEO. “We know our partners at Behaviour and Atomic Monster will help us bring the best version of this game to life.”

Wan, the director of “The Conjuring” and “Insidious,” and Blum, the producer of “Get Out” and “The Purge,” are natural fits for “Dead by Daylight.” The game features a vast universe of original, gruesome killers, such as The Nurse, The Wraith, The Hag and more. There are also classic movie villains and characters licensed from films like “Halloween,” “Hellraiser,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and more. One player takes on the role of a killer while the others try to survive.

Wan, Blum and Stephen Mulrooney are producers on the film. Behaviour Interactive’s Remi Racine; Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott; Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek, and Striker Entertainment’s Russell Binder are executive producers.

Blumhouse, Blum’s company and the makers of “Paranormal Activity” and “The Black Phone,” are planning to merge with Wan’s Atomic Monster, the company behind “Malignant” and “Annabelle.” The deal, announced last year, is anticipated to close sometime in the summer.

Last month, Blumhouse announced the launch of Blumhouse Games, a new subsidiary that will produce and publish “indie budget” video games for below $10 million.