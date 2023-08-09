×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Will a Musk-Zuckerberg MMA Cage Match Actually Happen? Zuck Says, ‘Not Holding My Breath’

Dave Portnoy Paid $1 (Yes, One Dollar) to Buy Barstool Sports Back From Penn Entertainment

Dave Portnoy
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dave Portnoy had said he had bought Barstool Sports, the brash sports and pop-culture media company, for “pennies on the dollar” from Penn Entertainment.

In fact, Portnoy paid 100 pennies for Barstool. That’s after Penn Entertainment paid a total of $550 million to acquire Barstool.

“Penn sold 100% of the outstanding shares of Barstool to David Portnoy in exchange for a nominal cash consideration ($1.00 dollar) and certain non-compete and other restrictive covenants,” the company disclosed in its 10-Q filing Wednesday.

Penn has the right to receive 50% of the gross proceeds received by Portnoy in any subsequent sale or other monetization event of Barstool. Portnoy said Tuesday that he will “never” sell Barstool.

More to come.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad