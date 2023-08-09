Dave Portnoy Paid $1 (Yes, One Dollar) to Buy Barstool Sports Back From Penn Entertainment

Dave Portnoy had said he had bought Barstool Sports, the brash sports and pop-culture media company, for “pennies on the dollar” from Penn Entertainment.

In fact, Portnoy paid 100 pennies for Barstool. That’s after Penn Entertainment paid a total of $550 million to acquire Barstool.

“Penn sold 100% of the outstanding shares of Barstool to David Portnoy in exchange for a nominal cash consideration ($1.00 dollar) and certain non-compete and other restrictive covenants,” the company disclosed in its 10-Q filing Wednesday.

Penn has the right to receive 50% of the gross proceeds received by Portnoy in any subsequent sale or other monetization event of Barstool. Portnoy said Tuesday that he will “never” sell Barstool.

More to come.