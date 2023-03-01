Sony-Owned Crunchyroll Anime Streamer Gets Its Own Button on New Sony Bravia TVs Remote Controls

Corporate synergy! Crunchyroll, the global anime streaming service owned by Sony, is now just a button press away for owners of Sony’s 2023 Bravia lineup of HDTVs.

Crunchyroll, which has more than 10 million paid subscribers, provides more than 18,000 hours of anime content comprising more than 44,000 episodes and feature films. In addition to a dedicated button to launch the Crunchyroll app on Bravia TVs, the remote control for the new models include buttons for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon’s Prime Video and Google’s YouTube.

“Anime is a global phenomenon, and this partnership between Sony Corporation and Crunchyroll will make anime available faster than ever before,” commented Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “We’re excited for fans worldwide to use the Crunchyroll button on Bravia remote controls to enjoy their favorite anime series, welcoming them into our community.”

The Crunchyroll button is available on remotes for 2023 Bravia new models, which are distributed in the Americas, Europe, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Sony Electronics on Wednesday announced the 2023 Bravia XR TV lineup, featuring five new models: X95L and X93L Mini LED, X90L Full Array LED, A95L QD-OLED and A80L OLED. According to the company, the new models have the updated Cognitive Processor XR, which Sony says improves noise reduction and clarity with motion, reducing blur and creating scenes “bursting with action.” The Cognitive Processor XR enables better backlight control for increased local dimming zones, increased brightness and decreased blooming, according to Sony.

Crunchyroll operates its anime and manga services across more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to free ad-supported and subscription premium content, Crunchyroll has businesses spanning events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles and manga publishing. The Crunchyroll app is available on more than 15 platforms, including Sony’s PlayStation consoles.

Crunchyroll is an independently operated joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. Sony bought Crunchyroll for $1.18 billion in cash from AT&T in 2021 and last year merged Crunchyroll with anime streaming service Funimation (which Sony had acquired in 2019).