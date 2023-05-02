Conan O’Brien Is Launching His First Free Streaming Channel Exclusively on Samsung TV Plus

It’s all Conan — all the time.

Samsung Electronics America and Conan O’Brien announced a partnership that will bring highlights of his original Emmy Award-winning show “Conan” exclusively to Samsung TV Plus, the consumer electronics giant’s free, ad-supported TV service, starting next month.

Conan O’Brien TV — the comedian and host’s first FAST channel — is a free, 24-hour linear streaming channel delivering programming curated as 30-minute compilations of clips featuring the best of his late-night archives, including sketch comedy and celebrity guest appearances.

The clips will showcase some of O’Brien’s most popular celebrity interviews, including with John Hamm, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Lisa Kudrow, Gal Godot, Kate McKinnon, Martin Short, Martha Stewart, Jack McBrayer, Mindy Kaling, Jack Black and Justin Bieber. Viewers also will see fan-favorite segments like Triumph the Insult Dog and Clueless Gamer, as well as appearances from “Conan” regulars Andy Richter, Jordan Schlansky and Sona Movsesian.

For the initial launch, Conan O’Brien TV will have about 100 hours of programming, with more content to follow in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to expand the reach of the show in partnership with one of the best brands in the world,” said “Conan” executive producer Jeff Ross. “Samsung TV Plus is the ideal home for Conan’s first FAST channel, given the scale and credibility of the service within the FAST sector. It allows us to instantly share some of the best moments of the show with our loyal fans and to reach new ones.”

The Conan O’Brien TV channel joins the Samsung TV Plus lineup, which offer nearly 2,000 free channels globally in 24 countries. “We are in a golden era of content creation and Samsung TV Plus is fiercely committed to staying at the cutting edge of the premium programming that consumers want,” said Salek Brodsky, SVP and GM of Samsung TV Plus. “Samsung is proud to launch Conan’s first FAST channel and bring his signature brand of comedy to millions of Samsung TV Plus users. We greatly value our collaboration with such innovative and creative partners and look forward to continuing our efforts to deliver laughs, fun and entertainment to audiences at home and on-the-go.”

In the U.S., Samsung TV Plus offers more than 250 live channels available on Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The programming spans news, sports, entertainment, comedy, reality, movies and lifestyle programming. Earlier this year, Samsung launched Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network on the platform.

Samsung announced the partnership with O’Brien at its 2023 NewFronts presentation Tuesday in New York.