Colleen Ballinger, Creator of YouTube’s Miranda Sings, Denies Grooming Allegations in Musical Video

Colleen Ballinger, the YouTube creator whose awkward character Miranda Sings rose to internet fame, has publicly responded to accusations that she formed inappropriate relationships with teenagers.

Ballinger posted a video Wednesday to her Colleen Vlogs channel in which she denies the “lies” and “gossip” about her — partly in song, while strumming a ukulele.

“Some people are saying things about me that just aren’t true,” she said at the beginning of the 10-minute video. She continued, “Even though my team has strongly advised me not to say what I’m going to say, I realized they never said I couldn’t sing about what I want to say.”

Early in her YouTube career, according to Ballinger, “I used to message my fans — but not in a creepy way, like a lot of you are trying to suggest. It was more of a loser kind of way. I was just trying to be besties with everybody.” Ballinger admitted that “there were times in DMs when I would overshare” but said she “changed my behavior and took accountability.”

She sang, “Thought you wanted me to take accountability / but that’s not the point of your mob mentality / your goal is to ruin the life of the person you despise / while you dramatize your lies and monetize their demise.”

As reported by NBC News, the allegations against Ballinger first came out three years ago. According to the report, in 2020, YouTuber Adam McIntyre made a video alleging that Ballinger “formed an inappropriate personal friendship with him while he was between the ages of 13 and 16, which included her sending him lingerie as a joke. He also alleged that Ballinger gave him access to her social media, helped her generate content ideas, and that they exchanged text messages for years.”

Watch Ballinger’s video here: