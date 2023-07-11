Colleen Ballinger Tour Dates, Podcast Canceled Amid Accusations of Inappropriate Relationships With Underage Fans

The 11 remaining dates on Colleen Ballinger’s Miranda Sings live tour have been canceled, and the “Oversharing” podcast she co-hosted with YouTube creator Trisha Paytas has come to an end.

The cancellations come after Ballinger, the YouTuber and performer who rose to fame with the awkward, lipstick-smeared Miranda Sings character, has faced accusations that she engaged in inappropriate conduct with young fans several years ago.

Ballinger last month responded to the allegations that she formed improper relationships with teenagers, denying that she had “groomed” fans who were children. In a June 28 video, she denied the “lies” and “gossip” about her partly in song, while accompanying herself on a ukulele. “The only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats / I’m not a groomer, just a loser / who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans / and I’m not a predator even a lot of you think so / because five years ago I made a fart joke,” Ballinger sang in the video.

As of Monday, the remaining tour dates listed for her 2023 Miranda Sings tour were canceled. Those had been scheduled for Boise, Idaho (7/13), Salt Lake City (7/15), Santa Fe (7/19), Minneapolis (7/27), Ann Arbor, Mich. (7/29), St Louis, Mo. (8/10), Kansas City, Mo. (8/11), Omaha, Neb. (8/12), Wichita, Kan. (8/26), Oklahoma City (8/27) and Durham, N.C. (9/8).

Separately, Paytas, a fellow YouTuber and former friend of Ballinger’s, announced that their “Oversharing” podcast would end after three episodes. “At the end of the day, I don’t get embarrassed by many things,” Paytas said in the July 8 video. “The podcast ending after three episodes is embarrassing. Us doing all this is embarrassing.” In an earlier video, Paytas criticized Ballinger for sending nude photos of Paytas (from Paytas’ OnlyFans account) to some Miranda Sings fans. “I think it’s the most disgusting thing and, above all else, illegal,” Paytas said in the July 3 video.

Reps for Ballinger did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, a video clip from one of Ballinger’s performances in 2009 last week was recirculated on social media, with some commenters alleging she had sung Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” in blackface. However, Ballinger’s legal reps said, she was in fact wearing green face makeup after she performed a song from “Wicked” immediately prior to the Beyoncé number, which was a standard part of her shows at the time.