Colleen Ballinger Sings Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ in Blackface in Resurfaced Video

YouTuber and performer Colleen Ballinger, best known as the creator of Miranda Sings, is facing new criticism over a years-old video in which she sings Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” while apparently in blackface.

It’s not clear when the video was shot, but it was shared February 2018 on her Miranda Sings YouTube channel (where it remains viewable but is unlisted). In the video, Ballinger — as her Miranda Sings persona — seems to have black greasepaint smeared on her face as she performs the Beyoncé hit.

A clip from the video was shared Wednesday by social media influencer Paige Christie on Twitter, who wrote, “I’m gonna need someone to explain the black on her face…” Christie said it appeared that Ballinger performed the Beyoncé song at a show in London’s West End around the summer of 2010.

I’m gonna need someone to explain the black on her face… 👀 https://t.co/nkflIZfr04 pic.twitter.com/mGabbvzWRJ — Paigey🥢 (@PaigeChristieUK) July 5, 2023

Variety reached out to Ballinger and her representatives seeking comment but has not received a response.

The resurfacing of the video comes after Ballinger last week publicly responded to accusations that she formed inappropriate relationships with teenagers, denying that she had “groomed” fans who were children. In a June 28 video, she denied the “lies” and “gossip” about her — partly in song, while accompanying herself on a ukulele.

“I’m sure you’re disappointed in my shitty little song / I know you wanted me to say that I was 100% in the wrong / well I’m sorry I’m not gonna take that route / of admitting to lies and rumors that you made up for clout,” Ballinger sang. At another point, she sang, “The only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats / I’m not a groomer, just a loser / who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans / and I’m not a predator even a lot of you think so / because five years ago I made a fart joke.”

In 2020, Ballinger had issued an apology for a separate video in which she impersonated Latina women. “It is not funny, and it is completely hurtful,” she said in that apology video. “I am so ashamed and embarrassed that I ever thought this was OK. I was a sheltered teenager who was stupid and ignorant and clearly extremely culturally insensitive… Racial stereotypes are not funny, they’re not a joke, and they should never be joked about.”