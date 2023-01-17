Coachella to Livestream Free on YouTube Through 2026

YouTube and Goldenvoice, producer of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, renewed their exclusive livestream and content partnership for the annual event through 2026.

The upcoming Coachella 2023 festival will mark the 11th year that YouTube is serving as its exclusive worldwide livestreaming partner. Coachella, which is North America’s largest music festival, has already sold all of its 125,000 per-day tickets for this year’s run.

The 2023 Coachella is set to run over two weekends — April 14-16 and April 21-23 — with headliners Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean. YouTube’s coverage will be available on the official Coachella channel on the platform, which has more than 2.4 million subscribers.

Other artists set to perform include Calvin Harris, Bjork, Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Kid Laroi, $uicideboy, A Boogie, Latto, Earthgang, Flo Milli, GloRilla, 070 Shake, Rae Sremmurd; Kaytranada, Porter Robinson, Yaeji, Chemical Brothers, Underworld, Sasha & John Digweed, Gorillaz, Wet Leg, Boygenius (featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker), Charli XCX, Remi Wolf, Ethel Cain, Christine and the Queens, Weyes Blood, Muna, Snail Mail, Sudan Archives, Blondie and the Breeders.

The partnership between YouTube and Goldenvoice for Coachella will continue to incorporate new elements and YouTube product integrations. Those include behind-the-scenes content on YouTube Shorts, the video platform’s TikTok-style short-form feature; playlist integrations within YouTube and YouTube Music; YouTube Shopping exclusive merchandise drops; exclusive content for YouTube Premium subscribers; live chat; and onsite activations with YouTube creators and artists.

“It’s an absolute honor to continue our partnership with Goldenvoice to bring the magic of Coachella to music fans around the world,” Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s global head of music, said in announcing the deal renewal Tuesday. “Our shared passion for innovation and connecting artists with their fans through multiple formats is the foundation of this decade-plus partnership. Coachella reminds us of what’s fun and special about YouTube and every year leaves us more inspired for the next.”

Pictured above: Fatboy Slim performs at 2022 Coachella on April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif.