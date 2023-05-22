Cinedigm Changes Name to Cineverse

After 10 years as Cinedigm, the streaming and content distribution company is adopting a new moniker: Cineverse.

According to the company, which announced the name change Monday, the Cineverse rebranding “is an important step forward” in its “evolution into a streaming content and technology company — focused on transforming the way people discover and interact with a universe of films, television series and other streamed content all bound together by compelling and innovative storytelling.”

Along with the corporate name change to Cineverse Corp., the company’s stock symbol will also change from CIDM to CNVS. The shares will begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the “CNVS” ticker at the market opening on May 23.

Cineverse’s library comprises more than 60,000 film and TV titles and the company operates multiple ad-supported and subscription-based streaming services across multiple entertainment genres including anime, Asian entertainment, faith and family, horror and indie film. The flagship Cineverse streaming service includes more than 22,000 titles. The company also operates a podcast network with 28 titles and is a streaming technology provider through its Matchpoint platform.

When the company adopted the Cinedigm name in 2013, it specialized in digital cinema products and services. It formerly was known as Access IT Digital Media.

“Today we officially turn the page to become Cineverse, a pure-play business in the exciting and dynamic streaming content and technology space,” chairman and CEO Chris McGurk said in a statement. “Our mission is to give audiences a level of access like never before to the vast universe of film and television entertainment through the power of our proprietary technology and the breadth of our content offerings.”

Erick Opeka, chief strategy officer and president of Cineverse, added, “We are thrilled to adopt the Cineverse name, and based on the strategic importance of our flagship streaming service to the company, it made sense to consolidate our overall corporate identity under one brand.”

Watch the company’s sizzle reel about the rebranding: