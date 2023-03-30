Cannes Film Market’s Cannes Next Initiative Teams With U.K.’s Film Soho for Global Virtual Production Summit (EXCLUSIVE)

Cannes Next, the Marché du Film’s innovation-driven platform exploring the future of the entertainment sector, has revealed an exclusive partnership deal with U.K. film and TV group Film Soho.

Film Soho will act as principal partner and presenter of Cannes Next’s 2023 program at this year’s Marché du Film, taking place from May 16-24 May.

Alongside real-time production technology outfit Disguise, Cannes Next and Film Soho will present the Global Virtual Production Summit on May 19 – a full day of activities and dialogue dedicated to virtual production and aimed to connect leaders of media tech and innovation with producers and studio heads who are currently shaping the future of the entertainment industry.

Film Soho’s virtual production (VP) arm V-Studios also makes its return to Cannes this year after debuting in 2022 with a VP stage where it hosted the Cannes Next virtual production workshops for market and festival attendees.

This year, Cannes Next and Film Soho will work together on a joint program, comprising VP-dedicated events across the Marché du Film venues, Palais des Festivals and Film Soho’s V-Studios stage, to be located on the Pantiero side of the Village International. There will be interactive workshops, masterclasses and technical demonstrations, as well as a virtual production studio powered by Disguise.

Film Soho, Disguise and its sponsors will also take up a new venue on the beach, offering invitation-only and high-profile fireside discussions with key filmmakers, cinematographers and studio heads who have worked with or are currently working with virtual production. The venue will also host the Cannes Next opening party on May 18, which is presented by Film Soho.

Further panel discussions and seminars on virtual production will be held on the market’s main stage at the Palais des Festivals.