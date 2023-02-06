‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Most-Streamed Marvel Movie Premiere on Disney+

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ across the globe, based on hours streamed in its first five days, the company announced Monday.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler, launched on Disney+ on Feb. 1, after its theatrical debut Nov. 11, 2022. Note that Disney did not provide any specific viewing numbers for the movie’s streaming performance, and that the claim is based on the media conglomerate’s own internal measurements.

The hit Marvel sequel takes place following the death of Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa with the people of Wakanda grieving his loss and searching for a way for their kingdom to endure.

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. The sequel introduces Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, and also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has been nominated for five Academy Awards — but did not get a nod in the best picture category. Its Oscar nominations included one for Bassett (pictured above) for supporting actress in the film; she became the first woman, first person of color and the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for a performance in a comic-book adaptation.

Starting Feb. 8, Disney+ subscribers can watch behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of the making of the movie in “Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”