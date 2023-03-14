The Bella Twins Are Leaving WWE, and They’re Going Back to Calling Themselves ‘The Garcia Twins’

After 16 years with WWE, the sisters professionally known as the Bella Twins announced that they are leaving the wrestling entertainment company — and that they are going back to their real names, Brie and Nikki Garcia.

“Today we are officially from here on out the Garcia Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia,” Nikki said Tuesday in the new episode of their SiriusXM show, which is now called “The Nikki & Brie Show.” The twin sisters signed with WWE in 2007 and made their debut that year as The Bella Twins. WWE declined to comment.

According to their official WWE bio, the Bella Twins’ wrestling career “started out with a bit of deception, as the two identical twins would switch places during Brie’s matches to ensure they picked up the victory. But even after their ruse was discovered, the sisters proved themselves to be tough competitors.”

Brie was the first to capture a WWE title, winning the Divas Championship in April 2011. Nikki followed up with a championship win of her own, then added a second reign that saw her become the longest-reigning Divas Champion in WWE history.

Outside of WWE, Nikki appeared on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” Season 25 in 2017. The two starred in reality show appeared on E!’s “Total Divas,” then were featured in their own spinoff on the network, “Total Bellas,” which aired from 2016-21.

Both Nikkie and Brie Garcia are repped by WME. SiriusXM’s Stitcher in 2021 inked a deal for what was then “The Bellas Podcast,” hosted by the WWE Hall of Fame inductees. Brie and Nikki Garcia produce the show with support from Stitcher.

Separately, Vince McMahon returned to the WWE earlier this year — after leaving the company last year amid sexual misconduct allegations — and has been actively seeking a buyer.