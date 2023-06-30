‘Barbie’ Hits Snapchat: App Launches Official AR Filter That Lets You Virtually Dress Up in Outfits Inspired by the Movie

Snapchat is pinking out loud for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

Warner Bros. Pictures is launching a “Barbie” AR Lens ad campaign exclusively on the social and messaging app — meaning Snapchat is the only place where you can dress up to look like Margot Robbie’s Barbie or Ryan Gosling’s Ken in fashions based on the film. The studio’s paid campaign on Snapchat launches Friday (June 30), three weeks ahead of the movie’s wide opening on July 21.

Snapchat users can access the virtual Barbie wardrobe from the app’s Lens Carousel or by scanning the QR code (left). With the debut of the new Barbie Wardrobe AR Lens, Snapchatters can see themselves wearing different outfits and accessories inspired by costumes in the upcoming film. You can share the resulting pics or videos in a Snap message or a Snapchat Story (or save it to your camera roll to share via text or on other social platforms).

In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery is using Snapchat to let fans transform a collection of famous landmarks around the world into Barbie colors. The first “Barbie”-enabled landmarks on the app launch in the U.S. on June 30 at New York’s Statue of Liberty (see video below), the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, and the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. In those locations, Snapchatters will be able to scan the iconic venues using the Barbie Lens and see them transform into a bright pink-and-pastel version of itself.

Later in July, landmarks around the world will be added to the Snapchat Barbie Lens including: Paris’ Eiffel Tower; Rome’s Colosseum, London’s Tower Bridge, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.

In the first quarter of 2023, Snapchat had an average of 383 million daily active users. Currently, the company says, the app has more than 750 million monthly active users. Snapchat claims to reach over 75% of people 13-34 in more than 20 countries. According to the company, more than 250 million Snapchat users engage with AR Lenses per day on average.

Separately, Snap this week said Snapchat+ — its $3.99/month subscription service that provides exclusive early-access features — had topped 4 million subscribers one year after launch (equating to an annualized run rate of about $192 million).

Watch the Statue of Liberty become transported to Barbie Land via Snapchat’s Landmarker AR Lens: