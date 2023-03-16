Whoopi Goldberg to Serve as Audie Awards Judge, Michelle Buteau to Host (EXCLUSIVE)

The Audio Publishers Association (APA) has announced the the 28th Annual Audie Awards will feature special guest judges Whoopi Goldberg and AudioFile’s Robin Whitten. Comedian and podcast host Michelle Buteau will host the festivities.

The Audie Awards will take place on March 28 at the Chelsea Piers’ Pier Sixty in New York City. The ceremony will be available to stream for audiences.

“I’m truly so damn excited to be hosting this year’s Audie Awards,” Buteau said in a statement Thursday. “As an audiobook narrator myself, it’s necessary to celebrate my peers and the critical craft of storytelling. I simply can’t wait to put faces to the voices!”

The Audie Awards recognizes the achievements and accomplishments in both audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. The gala permits publishers and rights holders to enter their titles in various categories for recognition. One winner is awarded from a group of 26 finalists.

Goldberg, one of 18 EGOT winners, made her book debut in 1992, with her first children’s book, “Alice,” followed by “Whoopi’s Big Book of Manners.” In addition to children’s books Goldberg has released a string of non-fiction books for adults, including “Book,” “Is It Just Me? Or Is It Nuts Out There?” and “If Someone Says ‘You Complete Me,’ RUN!: Whoopi’s Big Book of Relationships.”

The gala is hosted by the APA, which has worked since 1986 to encourage high production standards, represent the interests of audiobook publishers and promote awareness of the audiobook industry.

“The Audio Publishers Association is honored to have the immensely talented writer, comedian, and audio enthusiast Michelle Buteau host the 28th Annual Audie Awards,” Audio Awards gala chair Amy Metsch said. “Michelle’s experience on stage and behind the mic will surely make for a memorable evening. And to top it off, we are so pleased to have distinguished industry artisans Whoopi Goldberg and Robin Whitten partake in this year’s Audies season.”