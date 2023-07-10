Audible Promotes Rachel Ghiazza to Chief Content Officer

Audible announced Rachel Ghiazza has been appointed chief content officer, effective immediately. The four-year veteran of the audiobook and podcast platform most recently served as EVP and head of U.S. content.

In the expanded role at Audible, Ghiazza will oversee all aspects of content including development, production, operations and business affairs, as well as talent, publisher and partner relations. She will lead the continued globalization of Audible originals as well as grow the company’s library of podcasts and audiobooks. Ghiazza will continue to report to CEO Bob Carrigan.

Ghiazza joined Audible in April 2019 as senior vice president of content acquisition and development and was named head of U.S. content in 2020. Prior to Audible, she spent more than five years at Spotify, where she held a variety of roles including leading the global content experiences team. Ghiazza also held senior roles on content teams at Viacom and Yahoo.

At Audible, Ghiazza’s accomplishments include supporting the launch and development of Audible Plus; developing in-house brands such as Audible Theater and Words + Music; helping launch Dolby Atmos on Audible; and leading multiproject deals with artists, writers and creators across the entertainment industry, including Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground, Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment and James Patterson Entertainment. She has an MBA from the University of Southern California. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and dog.

“Rachel has proven to be a formidable leader whose passion and pursuit of excellence has been integral to our success,” said Carrigan. “During her tenure, she has consistently championed great storytelling — the lifeblood of Audible — and constructed a best-in-class team that continues to drive our business forward.” He added: “Her work in developing our impressive slate of originals, and ushering in world-class talent while successfully expanding our unmatched library has been instrumental to our growth. We couldn’t be more pleased to acknowledge her with this well-deserved promotion.”

Ghiazza commented, “It is a privilege to work alongside an incredible team whose commitment to creativity and innovation in the audio space inspires me every day. Audible is iconic – a company that has set audio’s gold standard and it is our fearless, audience-first approach to storytelling that makes us the very best in the business.”

Audible, a subsidiary of Amazon, offers a content catalog of more than 800,000 audio titles, including originals, audiobooks and podcasts from outside studios, print, audio and magazine publishers, and entertainers.