Apple Unveils Vision Pro VR Headset: Can Tech Giant Finally Push Virtual Reality Into the Mainstream?

Apple took the wraps off Vision Pro, an expensive pair of goggles the company promises will unlock a new universe of magical new virtual- and augmented-reality apps.

Apple announced the years-in-development headset Monday at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. “I believe that augmented reality is a profound technology,” CEO Tim Cook said, saying that Apple’s introduction of Vision Pro will introduce people to new forms of “spatial computing” in the way that products like iPhone popularized smartphones.

The system uses eye movements and hand movements for navigation — with no external controllers — and also employs voice input. Vision Pro uses a feature Apple calls Eye Sight that shows a wearer’s eyes if they’re in augmented-reality mode (as opposed to fully immersive VR mode).

For all of Apple’s razzle-dazzle, there remains the question of whether the long-awaited VR headset can finally help establish virtual reality as a popular mainstream technology — or whether, despite the heft of Apple’s investment and stellar global brand, it’s essentially a high-priced tech toy.

The tech giant’s VR and mixed-reality headset reportedly has been in development for seven years, and marks the first new product category entry for Apple since it launched Apple Watch in 2015. The company has projected selling 900,000 VR headsets in the first year, Bloomberg reported last month.

Just days prior to Apple’s VR announcement, Meta announced the next generation of its own VR headset, the Meta Quest 3, priced at $500 and slated to ship in the fall of 2023.

To date, VR has mostly gained traction in the gaming space. In 2022, VR and AR headset unit sales sank 21%, falling from 11.2 million to 8.8 million units, according to market research firm IDC, with Meta’s Quest holding roughly 80% market share. IDC cited the “limited number of vendors in the market, a challenging macro-economic environment and a lack of mass market adoption from consumers” for the year-over-year drop.

Other announcements during the 2023 WWDC keynote presentation: