Apple TV 4K Adds Multiview Feature to Watch Up to Four Streams at Once, Aimed at Pushing MLS Season Pass

Apple TV 4K owners can now watch up to four simultaneous streams on the screen at once — a new multiview feature designed to spur sports fans to subscribe to the MLS Season Pass soccer package.

With the customizable new multiview experience in the Apple TV app on Apple TV 4K, users can see up to four games at once on the screen including Major League Soccer matches, Major League Baseball “Friday Night Baseball” games, and live studio shows “MLS 360” and “MLB Big Inning.”

Apple TV 4K users can see the available live games displayed at the bottom of their screen, choose the ones they want to watch, and toggle among multiple layout options (to display one match more prominently, or watch two to four matches in a split-screen view). In addition, users can control audio preferences, including the home radio feed for MLS Season Pass, and home and away radio for “Friday Night Baseball.”

MLS Season Pass offers all MLS and Leagues Cup matches plus hundreds of MLS Next Pro and MLS Next games with no blackouts, available in more than 100 countries and regions. The package costs $14.99 per month during the MLS season or $99 per season; subscribers to Apple TV+ ($6.99/month) can sign up at reduced prices of $12.99/month or $79/season.

“Friday Night Baseball” provides two games each week (also with no blackout restrictions) to all Apple TV+ subscribers throughout the regular baseball season in 60 countries and regions.

Apple recently debuted a new spot to promote MLS Season Pass titled “Every Screen,” featuring a new track from Sofi Tukker titled “Trompa.” The company is offering a one-month free trial of MLS Season Pass (available at this link).