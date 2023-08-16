Apple Removes Glenn Beck Podcasts ‘With No Explanation,’ Conservative Host Says

Apple Podcasts has removed all episodes of “The Glenn Beck Program” — roughly 1,900 episodes — and the conservative host says he’s in the dark about the reason why.

“All of my podcasts have been removed from Apple/iTunes with no explanation,” Beck posted Wednesday on X (aka Twitter).

Reps for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a video uploaded to X, Beck said he received a message from Apple that said, “We found an issue with your show, ‘The Glenn Beck Program,’ which must be resolved before it’s available on Apple Podcasts. Your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts.” He continued, “They sent us a link and said, ‘For more details, go to the link.’ And the link only says ‘Your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts.’ Well, we got that one dummy.”

Beck, host of the nationally syndicated radio show and co-founder of Blaze Media, said in the video that “I cannot imagine what they are… basing this one on,” adding that Apple did not give him any advance warning that his show may have run afoul of the tech giant’s policies in some way. “This is crazy, crazy… There’s nothing that we have said that would warrant any removal.”

Beck said “it’s probably just a glitch, but it’s amazing how we have to have a whole bunch of people point out the ‘glitch’ before the ‘glitch’ is found and [the show is] put back.” He added, “I think the closer and closer we get to [the 2024 presidential] election, the more and more ‘glitches’ are gonna happen.”

The Aug. 16 episode of “The Glenn Beck Program” is titled, “Trump vs. Biden: Which Is the Crime Family?” Per the summary: “Glenn dives through some of the insane accusations in Donald Trump’s fourth indictment, which, if prosecuted, will set dangerous precedents for free speech. Glenn also compares this indictment to the evidence revealed regarding Hunter Biden and President Biden. Who’s the REAL crime family?”

“The Glenn Beck Program” podcast remains available on his BlazeTV service, as well as Spotify, YouTube, Google Podcasts, iHeart, Stitcher and other platforms.

According to the description of the podcast, the show delivers “storytelling, insight and compelling perspective on American culture and politics. Glenn Beck’s quick wit, candid opinions and engaging personality have made this one of the most popular radio programs in America.”