APA Names Nick Panella Head of New Podcast and Audio Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Nick Panella has been named the leader of a new podcast and audio group at Agency for the Performing Arts, Variety can report exclusively.

Panella joins the company from Workhouse Media, where he worked extensively with names like Shonda Rhimes, Ellen DeGeneres, “Modern Family” co-creator Chris Lloyd and Oprah Winfrey.

Announced by APA’s head of content development Kyle Loftus, the hire is yet another strategic move from the agency to pick up slack lost in CAA’s acquisition of ICM Partners, the hulking-up of Endeavor, and other dramatic shifts in the representation landscape. Panella has produced over 2,000 podcast episodes and led Workhouse clients to over 1 billion downloads, the agency said.

“Nick is a stellar agent and will an invaluable resource to APA’s rapidly expanding list of premium content creator clients,” Loftus said. “Working with Nick and expanding our relationship with Paul and his incredible team at Workhouse Media marks an extremely valuable expansion of resources for APA clients interested in any aspect of the audio space.”

Workhouse, an audio talent group, had a strategic alliance with ICM pre-pandemic. That relationship will now extend to APA. The pair recently produced “More to It” with Marcellus Wiley on the Dan Patrick Network. Numerous projects will follow, including a narrative based on the top-rated true crime podcast “The Letter.”

Other recent APA moves include a partnership with Europa Content, a Brooklyn-based publishing and production company for which APA will handle media rights. They also recently signed the gaming company Atari to develop content based on the icon’s signature games. Panella marks the 19th new agent hire at APA since ICM Partners was absorbed, bolstering departments including talent, lit, television, music and comedy touring.