Amy Poehler Sells Three Seasons of Comedy Podcast Satirizing Podcasts to Cadence13

Amy Poehler kids because she loves.

The actor, writer and producer will spoof podcast tropes in a new three-season scripted comedy podcast franchise for Cadence13. Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions together with writer-producer Liz Cackowski inked a 30-episode deal with Audacy’s Cadence13 for the series, featuring stories that parody — and pay homage to — popular themes in the podcast space.

“We are huge fans of podcasts and we can’t wait to poke fun at all the things we love about them, and to do so with Cadence13,” Poehler and Cackowski said in a joint statement.

The franchise will run over three seasons of 10 episodes each. Each season will focus on a central character and distinct theme, although characters will make crossover appearances across stories and seasons.

The first season under the partnership is “Say More With Dr? Sheila,” slated to launch later in 2023. Poehler stars as Dr? Sheila, a fictional therapist with questionable methods and credentials (hence the question mark in her title) who counsels a different couple every week. The season’s story arc will be scripted but will also feature improv by the series regulars as well as the cast of actors and comedians who will appear as the couples seeking therapy.

“Say More With Dr? Sheila” will be co-produced and written by Cackowski and produced by Alice Stanley. The series will be executive produced by Poehler, Cackowski and Cadence13 chief content officer Chris Corcoran.

“They had me at Amy and Liz,” Corcorcan commented. “From there came a brilliant concept that we absolutely wanted to be a part of.”

Poehler, a “Saturday Night Live” alum known for starring on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” currently is co-host alongside Maya Rudolph in the second season of Peacock’s “Baking It” reality competition series, for which she also serves as executive producer. Her other recent projects include serving as co-creator, executive producer and lead voice of Fox animated series “Duncanville,” and executive producer of Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” Prime Video’s “Harlem” and Adult Swim’s “Three Busy Debras.”

Cackowski is a writer, producer and actor whose credits include “Girls 5 Eva,” “Wine Country,” “Last Man on Earth,” “Neighbors,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Community” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Paper Kite’s TV series and films include “Russian Doll,” “Difficult People,” “Broad City,” “Harlem,” “Moxie,” “Wine Country,” “Lucy & Desi,” “Baking It,” “Making It,” “Duncanville” and upcoming feature “First Time Female Director” directed by Chelsea Peretti. Projects in development include thriller-drama “The Mother-In-Law,” unscripted series “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” for Peacock, and Netflix animated feature “Steps.”