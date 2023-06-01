AMC Theatres’ Movie Streaming Service Is Shutting Down, Replaced by Fandango’s Vudu

AMC Theatres is mothballing its on-demand movie service — and moving users and their content libraries over to Vudu, the video rental and sell-through streaming platform owned by NBCUniversal’s Fandango.

Starting Thursday, June 1, AMC Theatres On Demand users can transfer their accounts to Vudu, which now serves as the theater chain’s streaming platform. With the transition, the companies said, many of the movies previously purchased through AMC Theatres On Demand will be “upgraded to the highest-quality format available” on Vudu, including 4K Ultra HD. Consumers with applicable titles in their libraries will automatically receive those upgrades for free. Additionally, AMC Theatres On Demand users who are new Vudu consumers are eligible for a 15% discount on each purchase made on the service in their first month.

To migrate existing AMC content libraries to Vudu, AMC Theaters On Demand consumers can either link their current Vudu account using the same email address or create a new Vudu account.

AMC Theatres had launched the on-demand service in October 2019. The service has been available to registered members of the theater chain’s AMC Stubs loyalty rewards program. Meanwhile, Fandango phased out the FandangoNow streaming storefront two years ago, replacing it with Vudu, which the movie-ticketing and entertainment provider bought from Wal-Mart in 2020.

“As we continue to evolve our business and remain focused on ‘Making Movies Better’ by enhancing the theatrical experience, we’re even more excited to expand our relationship with a trusted partner, who will ensure a continued preeminent experience for those consumers who are streaming their post-theatrical movies at home,” Nikkole Denson-Randolph, AMC Theatres’ senior VP of content strategy and inclusive programming, said in a statement.

Vudu offers more than 200,000 movies and TV shows to rent or buy (including what it claims is the largest collection of 4K UHD titles) plus thousands of titles to watch for free. Titles currently available on Vudu include “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Evil Dead Rise,” “Scream VI” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“AMC Theatres has been a valued exhibition partner of Fandango’s for more than two decades, and we’re thrilled to now offer our Vudu streaming service to AMC Theatres On Demand consumers,” said Cameron Douglas, Fandango’s VP of home entertainment. “As consumers’ appetite for top-notch entertainment continues to grow, as well as their desire to watch the best movies both on the big screen and at home, this incredible collaboration with AMC Theatres will ensure that fans get seamless access to the premium content they love and crave.”

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., Europe and worldwide, with about 950 theatres and 10,500 screens globally.