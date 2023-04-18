Amazon’s Prime Video Launches ‘Dialogue Boost’ Feature for Original Series and Films

Wait — WTF did Jack Ryan just say?

Amazon’s Prime Video debuted a new feature called Dialogue Boost, which lets viewers increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects, available on a limited selection of originals. According to Amazon, it initially built the feature for Prime Video customers who are hard of hearing but anyone can use the feature to suit their personal listening preferences.

Similar dialogue-boosting features are available on high-end theater systems, specialized audio equipment and some smart TVs. However, Prime Video claims to be the first global streaming service to offer such a feature.

The feature is now available worldwide on select English-language Amazon originals, including series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “Harlem,” as well as films “The Big Sick,” “Being the Ricardos” and “Beautiful Boy.” Amazon said it will add Dialogue Boost support for additional titles this year.

Dialogue Boost analyzes the original audio in a movie or series and identifies points where dialogue may be hard to hear. Then speech patterns are isolated and audio is enhanced to make the dialogue clearer. According to Amazon, the AI-based approach delivers a targeted enhancement to portions of spoken dialogue rather than a general amplification at the center channel in a home theater system.

“At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers,” said Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “Our library of captioned and audio described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience.”

Dialogue Boost is available across all devices that support Prime Video. In the Prime Video service, the detail page for a title will indicate whether Dialogue Boost is available. During playback, customers can choose which level of Dialogue Boost they would like to use via the audio and subtitles drop-down menu: “English Dialogue Boost: Medium” or “Dialogue Boost: High.”

Courtesy of Amazon

Pictured above: John Krasinski in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” on Prime Video