Amazon Music Unlimited Prices Are Going Up for Prime Members

The price of Amazon Music is increasing for Prime members — following price hikes by Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music.

As of Sept. 19, the price of the Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan will increase from $8.99 to $9.99/month, which is still one dollar less than the comparable plan for non-Prime members (which increased to $10.99/month this February). The Amazon Music Unlimited family plan for Prime members, which offers up to six accounts, will go from $15.99 to $16.99/month. The annual pricing for the Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime individual plan is increasing from $89 to $99/year, and the family plan is increasing $159 to $169/year.

The company began notifying customers of the pricing change on Wednesday. “To help us bring you even more content and features, we’re updating the prices of select Amazon Music Unlimited plans,” the company says in an update on its website.

In May 2022, the company had raised the price of the Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan for Prime members from $7.99 to $8.99 per month.

There’s still a version of Amazon Music available to Prime members for no extra cost. That includes the full catalog of 100 million tracks, plus added hundreds of thousands of podcast episodes ad-free (including the entire slate of Wondery’s shows). However, Prime members listening on Amazon Music who don’t subscribe to an unlimited plan are now mostly limited to shuffle-play mode, based on artist, album or playlist.

The higher price of Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime members comes after increases by major rivals.

Last month, Spotify raised the price of its individual streaming plan without ads in the U.S. to $10.99/month, the first such price hike since the service launched in the country in 2011. Also last month, the price of the ad-free YouTube Premium plan went up to $13.99 per month (from $11.99 previously) and YouTube Premium Music went from $9.99 to $10.99/month. Last fall, the price of Apple Music’s individual plan went from $9.99 to $10.99/month.