Amazon Music Is Hiking Prices on Some Unlimited Plans

Amazon Music is getting a bit pricier for some customers.

In the U.S. the Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan for non-Prime members is rising $1 per month, from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. In addition, the Amazon Music unlimited student plan is going from $4.99 to $5.99 per month.

In the U.K., Amazon Music Unlimited Individual is rising from £9.99 to £10.99 per month and the unlimited student plan is changing from £4.99 to £5.99 per month.

The updated prices are effective as of Feb. 21, 2023. Customers will see the new price (plus applicable taxes) on their first bill after that date. “To help us bring you even more content and features, we’re updating the prices of select Amazon Music Unlimited plans,” the ecommerce company said in a notice on its support site.

In May 2022, the company raised the price of the Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan for Prime members from $7.99 to $8.99 per month, or from $79 to $89 per year. That came after Amazon raised the price of Prime memberships in the U.S. in early 2022 for the first time in nearly four years, hiking the annual fee for the program 17%, from $119 to $139.

Meanwhile, last fall Amazon Music increased the number of songs available as part of Prime from 2 million previously to its full catalog of 100 million tracks and added hundreds of thousands of podcast episodes ad-free, including the entire slate of Wondery’s shows. However, Prime members listening on Amazon Music (who don’t subscribe to an unlimited plan) are now mostly limited to shuffle-play mode, based on artist, album or playlist, whereas previously the 2 million songs were available to stream on-demand.