Alphabet Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates, YouTube Ad Revenue Drops by Nearly 8%

Alphabet, parent company of Google and YouTube, turned in fourth-quarter 2022 earnings that missed analyst estimates, as YouTube’s ad revenue again notched a year-over-year decline.

Overall, Alphabet posted revenue of $76.05 billion, up just 1%, and net income of $13.62 billion (down 52% versus $20.6 billion in Q4 2021), or earnings of $1.05 per share. YouTube ad revenue was $7.96 billion in Q4, down 7.8% from $8.63 billion a year earlier.

Analysts expected YouTube advertising revenue to come in at $8.2 billion for the most recent quarter, per FactSet. Total revenue was pegged at $76.58 billion, with earnings per share of $1.19, according to Refinitiv.

Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Strictly Business newsletter covering earnings, financial news and more.

Alphabet, along with other tech companies, recently announced layoffs to reduce costs. The tech giant last month said it was eliminating 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google touted great momentum in Google’s Cloud segment as well as in YouTube subscriptions (which the company does not break out in its earnings), as well as Google Pixel devices. “We’re on an important journey to reengineer our cost structure in a durable way and to build financially sustainable, vibrant, growing businesses across Alphabet,” he said in a statement.