‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper Launches The Unwell Network, Inks Development Deals With Influencers Alix Earle and Madeline Argy

Popular podcaster and entrepreneur Alex Cooper of “Call Her Daddy” fame announced The Unwell Network, pitched as a production shingle for catering to Gen Z audiences with “unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation.”

The Unwell Network’s initial talent signings include top creators and influencers Alix Earle and Madeline Argy, who will work with Cooper and the Unwell team to “develop a variety of multiplatform concepts and projects.” The Unwell Network will produce content and experiences for talent across categories including pop-culture, beauty, fashion, lifestyle.

The Unwell Network is a subsidiary of Tending, the media company Cooper founded this summer with her fiancé, Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

“We live in a world where we are inundated with content, but The Unwell Network will be the source everyone can go to for unique perspectives exploring what’s top-of-mind today for this generation,” Cooper said in a statement.

Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast also will be produced under the Unwell banner. The popular show is available on Spotify and YouTube, under a multiyear deal with Spotify.

Earle, 22, rose to prominence with her viral “get ready with me” beauty and fashion videos and has more than 7.5 million followers across social media platforms, including 5.6 million on TikTok and 2.9 million on Instagram. In her posts, she’s covered topics including mental health, her acne journey and cosmetic surgery and has highlighted the importance of giving back even on a smaller local level.

Argy, 23, shares long-form content on YouTube with her “brutally honest life stories and conversational anecdotes,” spanning topics including topics such as sexuality, relationships, self-respect, friendships and mental health, Unwell said. Since posting her first TikTok video in March 2021, she has gained 6.5 million followers. Viewers consistently comment that her skits feel like “a facetime from their best friend.” Born in Sussex, England, Argy identifies as queer and speaks openly on the misconceptions around her sexuality, being a feminist and misogyny in today’s culture. She currently resides outside of London.

“I’m so excited to announce the first of many creators in the Unwell Network’s family,” Cooper said. “Alix Earle and Madeline Argy both have a unique presence that captivates an audience, but I love how they approach content in very different ways… I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish.”

The Unwell Network also announced its first executive hire: Moorea Mongelli, formerly senior director of podcast operations at Studio71. As president of The Unwell Network, she is tasked with signing, developing, launching, distributing, monetizing and marketing all podcasts. In a statement, Mongelli said Unwell has “curated a slate of hosts we know will transform long form content as we know it. Our team is delighted to bring the Gen Z audience content tailored just for them. I’m ready to get my hands dirty and maximize our audience and revenue through carefully calculated marketing, development, and monetization.”

Cooper is touted as the most-listened to female podcaster globally, with a loyal fanbase dubbed the Daddy Gang. Recent guests on “Call Her Daddy” have included Jane Fonda, Post Malone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zayn, Coi Leray, Kim Petras, Shay Mitchell, Christina Aguilera, John Mayer, Brazilian pop superstar Anitta, Madison Beer, Lil Dicky, John Legend, Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Chelsea Handler.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Alex Cooper, Alix Earle, Madeline Argy