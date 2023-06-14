Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan Form Media Company Targeting Gen Z Audiences

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan just got engaged — and now they’re going into business together.

Cooper, creator, host and executive producer of Spotify’s hit sex and relationship podcast “Call Her Daddy,” and Kaplan, founder/CEO of ACE Entertainment and producer of Netflix’s “XO, Kitty” and the streamer’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” film franchise, announced the formation of Trending: a Gen Z media venture “committed to elevating today’s voices and crafting tomorrow’s stories for an independent, resourceful and inclusive generation.” Cooper and Kaplan, who met in 2020, got engaged in March 2023.

L.A.-based Trending will be the parent company of “Call Her Daddy,” ACE Entertainment, and the couple’s future investments in Gen Z cultural events, commerce and community. Cooper and Kaplan’s new venture will develop scripted and unscripted content, including podcasts and digital media; produce touring events; and launch other projects.

“Every day I interact with countless young people who push the boundaries behind the stereotypes and misconceptions we often hear about Gen Z,” Cooper said in a statement. “Gen Z is the revolutionary voice of a new generation. Their voices and opinions should be supported with content designed for them in ways that are unique to their values, interests and passions.”

Kaplan added, “ACE Entertainment’s success has everything to do with connecting to the audience, which is also one of Alex’s specialties. And the more we thought about it, the more it made sense to bring together ACE’s production and financing expertise with Alex’s ability to engage this influential community to curate new experiences.”

In 2021, Cooper inked a multiyear deal with Spotify worth more than $60 million to distribute “Call Her Daddy” exclusively on the audio platform. “Call Her Daddy,” the No. 1 podcast for women on Spotify globally, provides a space where women are “encouraged, empowered and emboldened to share their unapologetic stories and truths,” according to Cooper. Recent guests on “Call Her Daddy” have included Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Aguilera, John Mayer, Brazilian popstar Anitta, Madison Beer, Lil Dicky, John Legend, Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Chelsea Handler. In addition to reaching her millions of loyal listeners (“The Daddy Gang”), Cooper has launched a popular merchandise line and has other business endeavors in the pipeline.

Kaplan’s ACE Entertainment focuses on producing feature films, TV series and digital content for young adult audiences. In addition to “XO, Kitty” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films, Kaplan’s producing credits include rom-coms “The Perfect Date” and “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between” for Netflix. The company’s upcoming projects include Netflix’s “Love at First Sight” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy; Paramount+’s “Love in Taipei” starring Ross Butler, Nico Hiraga and Ashley Liao; “Time Cut” starring Madison Bailey and Antonia Gentry; “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” starring Maia Reficco, Kit Connor and Kate del Castillo; and “I Wish You All the Best,” written and directed by Tommy Dorfman starring Cole Sprouse, Alexandra Daddario and Corey Fogelmanis. In addition, ACE Entertainment’s TV division is behind the Nickelodeon TV reboot of “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”, which premiered its third season in July 2022.

