Turkish Powerhouse Medyapim Forges Partnership With Digital Distributor Merzigo to Expand Global Reach

Turkish TV content powerhouse Medyapim and digital distribution company Merzigo and have forged a partnership that aims to boost the global circulation of its vast library of Turkish dramas.

The four-year agreement between Medyapim and Merzigo, which uses cutting-edge technology to provide innovative monetization, marketing and distribution services, will facilitate the global distribution of Turkish content in many regions, including Latin America, Africa and Asia, the companies said in a statement. The service will provide viewers a range of more than 20 language options.

Medyapim, which comprises several subsidiaries and partners including MF Yapim, Madd, and Mednova, has a library of more than 10,000 hours of TV content spanning from dramas and sitcoms to feature films and game shows. Their hit shows include “Mother” (pictured); “A Woman Scorned”; and “A Fairy Tale.”

They are also active in games production and the music industry.

Merzigo, which is part of Istanbul-based Key Networks group that owns an upcoming AVOD platform called Baslat, is a content aggregator that uses a combination of human expertise and AI to increase revenues and grow online communities. Their other clients in Turkey include broadcasters Fox, KanalD, and TV8 and top producers such as Acun Medya and Tims & B.

“I am delighted to announce our innovative partnership with Medyapim, which represents a significant step forward in our mission to expand the global reach of Turkish content. Our joint commitment to deliver exceptional and diverse programming to audiences around the world,” said Merzigo president and co-founder Yigit Dogan Celik in the statement.