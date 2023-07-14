Turkish Hit Series ‘Magnificent Century’ Set For Launch on The Sandbox Metaverse

Turkish hit TV series “Magnificent Century,” the Ottoman costume drama that spearheaded the country’s TV boom, has partnered with popular virtual gaming platform The Sandbox, becoming the second global hit series to enter the Sandbox metaverse after “The Walking Dead.”

Produced by TIMS Productions’ founder Timur Savcı, and broadcast in over 140 countries with over 500 million viewers globally, “Magnificent Century” will now be available for game players to create their own experiences using both original and established characters and worlds. Global players will be able to equip their 3D avatars starting from the last quarter of this year.

“Magnificent Century” will now also feature NFT collections and a plethora of interactive events for players within The Sandbox metaverse.

The global launch event, hosted by The Sandbox in Paris, featured a workshop themed “Magnificent Century” attended by TIMS Productions and game studios Hungri Games and UGC90 as well as a panel on how the hit TV series will be brought into The Sandbox metaverse.

“We’re excited to welcome such a globally acclaimed Turkish series as ‘Magnificent Century’ at The Sandbox and further strengthen our growing presence in this important region,” said The Sandbox COO and co-founder Sebastien Borget at the ceremony, according to a statement.

Sandbox Turkey country manager Arslan Kiran added that “The entrance of a world-renowned Turkish TV series into the metaverse will form the foundations of a new Web3 vision.” Web3 is the tech name of a new kind of internet comprising decentralized social networks owned by the builders and users with “play-to-earn” video games that use blockchain tokens

Commented Timur Savcı: “‘Magnificent Century” has been a global TV milestone breaking several records and now, by bringing it into the world of gaming through this partnership, we continue to prioritise innovation.” “We’re happy and excited to be pioneers in building a bridge between our treasured heritage and the new generation,” he added.

The Sandbox, which first launched in 2012, is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Other companies and brands that have partnered with the Sandbox include Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, the Rabbids, Shibuya 109, Gucci Vault, the Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs and Care Bears.