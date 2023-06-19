‘Succession’ Star J. Smith-Cameron Narrates Led By Donkeys Video on Rupert Murdoch Succession

A video on the possible successor to 92-year-old media baron Rupert Murdoch is the latest effort from U.K.-based political campaign group Led By Donkeys.

Titled “The Murdoch Succession,” the video, which is under 10 minutes and projected on a New York highrise, is narrated by “Succession” star J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri Kellman in the smash hit series.

Via his company News Corp, the billionaire Murdoch is the owner of hundreds of local, national, and international publishing and television outlets around the world, including The Sun and The Times in the U.K., The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post in the U.S. and Fox News, through the Fox Corporation.

The video traces Murdoch’s life since his birth in Australia in 1931, notes his friendship with former U.S. president Donald Trump and records his media ownerships and alleged interference in U.K. government policy. It also looks at the positions of his children Elisabeth, James and Lachlan vis a vis the Murdoch empire.

Thanks to @j_smithcameron for narration. Projection location New York City#Succession pic.twitter.com/YUPtyHjc1H — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 19, 2023

The video was retweeted by actor Hugh Grant with the message “please scatter widely.”

Grant is currently fighting a case against The Sun over alleged unlawful information gathering.

This is Led By Donkeys’ second U.S.-based operation in recent days, following a June 13 video at Times Square titled “Trump vs Trump,” highlighting the former President’s statement that he would enforce laws concerning the protection of classified information. This was in the wake of Trump arrested and booked for mishandling classified information.

Founded by Oliver Knowles, Will Rose, James Sadri and Ben Stewart, Led By Donkeys was established in 2018 initially as an anti-Brexit group and began their activism pasting giant printouts of politicians’ tweets on existing billboards. The operation soon became more sophisticated and coalesced into their now signature style of projecting political videos on iconic locations including the U.K. Houses of Parliament and the White Cliffs of Dover, while retaining their billboard roots.

One of their most popular videos was during the then alleged, now confirmed ‘Partygate’ scandal when the then U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended several parties at his residence 10. Downing Street, when the rest of the country was in strict lockdown. The video edited together footage from hit BBC police drama series “Line of Duty” with footage of Johnson in a manner that made it looked like he was being interrogated by the show’s cops. The video went viral when show creator Jed Mercurio retweeted it with the phrase “brilliant work.”