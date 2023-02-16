Paradiso Media Expands into TV, Film Production, Grows Presence in U.K., U.S.

Paradiso Media, the leading French podcast company launched three years ago, is set to produce several film and TV adaptations in partnerships with well-established players. Paradiso, which is kicking off its second fundraising round, has optioned seven podcasts for film and television.

The banner has teamed with Cinefrance, the studio behind Cannes’ Directors Fortnight title “Falcon Lake,” to shoot the film adaptation of Paradiso’s podcast “En Tongs au pied de l’Himalaya” (“In Flip-Flops at the Base of the Himalayas”).

Written by John Wax and Marie-Odyle Weiss, the project marks the first feature film based on a podcast in France. The story recounts a mother’s journey when her 8 year-old son is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder and features testimonies from other parents, educators, health professionals, and people with ASD. Lensing will begin in February.

Paradiso Media is also collaborating with Mediawan to co-develop a TV series adapted from Paradiso’s French-language podcast “Je te tiens” (“I Got You”). The psychological thriller follows Constance, a young girl whose life is turned upside down the day she receives a strange text message. Fabienne Arbelot (“Pink Lizard”) has optioned the audiovisual adaptation rights of the podcast. The adaptation was written by Laura Lambert in collaboration with Charlotte Vecchiet.

In addition, the podcast banner has teamed with Folimage, the animation studio behind the Oscar-nominated “A Cat in Paris,” and the publishing house L’école des loisirs on a feature film adaptation of the popular comicbook “Cornebidouille.” Paradiso previously delivered a popular podcast based on the beloved children’s book. “Cornebidouille” follows a witch who preys on children who don’t want to eat their soup.

Paradiso Media has also gained ground in the U.K. and in the U.S. where it launched a dedicated L.A.-based division in 2020 with Emi Norris taking charge. Its podcast “The Baker Street Four,” which was released exclusively on Audible UK last month, is narrated by Oscar-nominated actor Bill Nighy (“Love Actually”). Created in partnership with Glénat Editions, “The Baker Street Four” is based on the French graphic novels “Les Quatre de Baker Street,” written by Olivier Legrand and J.B. Djian and illustrated by David Etien.

Set in Victorian London, the series follows the “Irregulars,” mischievous street kids recruited by Sherlock Holmes, voiced by Paterson Joseph, (“The Leftovers”) to be his eyes and ears in the parts of town where he’d otherwise stand out — being a famous detective.

The company also has two originals slated for release, including the fiction podcast “Conference Call,” starring Elizabeth Henstridge (“Suspicion”) and Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story”). Selected for Tribeca, “Conference Call” is the first French audio fiction podcast to be adapted internationally.

Recent U.S. credits include “In the Ring with Daisy King” which Paradiso U.S. produced with Paramount Audio. Released on Audible on Nov. 17, the audio program is an expansion of the world of monster wrestling from Paramount’s film “Rumble” and stars Ramona Young (“Never Have I Ever”), Brian Baumgartner (“The Office”), Christy Carlson Romano (“Even Stevens,” “Kim Possible”), and Jamal Duff (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).

Paradiso Media was launched in 2019 by Lorenzo Benedetti, who previously founded Studio Bagel (now owned by Vivendi) and headed digital creation at Canal Plus; Louis Daboussy, the former CCO at Konbini; and Benoit Dunaigre, who formerly worked at Havas.

Paradiso Media ranks as one of the only European podcast studios to produce and distribute multilingual content. The banner now generates nearly 35% of its revenue in the U.S. and the U.K.