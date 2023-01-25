Netflix Italian Legal Series ‘The Law According to Lidia Poet’ Starring Matilda De Angelis Sets Release Date, Trailer

Netflix has set a Feb. 15 drop date for its new Italian original series “The Law According to Lidia Poët,” a period piece about Italy’s first female lawyer.

The show will go out globally roughly one month after Netflix’s well-received Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lying Life of Adults.” It features rising Italian star Matilda De Angelis, who appeared alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in “The Undoing,” as its titular character. This, combined with the feminist narrative, could help give it international heft.

The 6-episode procedural is directed by Matteo Rovere and Letizia Lamartire.

One of the series’ taglines is: “If God wanted you to be a lawyer he would not have made you a woman.”

“Lidia Poët” reconstructs the true story of the Italian woman who in late 19th century Turin fought a legal battle to be allowed to practice as a lawyer after she was forbidden to do so by a court order. Penniless but full of pride, Lidia finds a job at her brother Enrico’s law firm where she prepares an appeal that will overturn the court’s ruling. She thus became Italy’s first female lawyer.

Pier Luigi Pasino plays Enrico Poët, Lidia’s brother, while Sara Lazzaro and Sinéad Thornhill respectively play Teresa Barberis, Enrico’s wife, and Marianna Poët, their daughter. Dario Aita is Andrea Caracciolo and Eduardo Scarpetta plays forward-thinking journalist Jacopo Barberis.

Matteo Rovere (“Romulus”) co-directed with Letizia Lamartire (“Baby”). The series, produced by Rovere’s Groenlandia shingle, is written by Guido Iuculano, Davide Orsini, Elisa Dondi, Daniela Gambaro and Paolo Piccirillo.

