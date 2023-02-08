MipTV to Hold Event Dedicated to Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV Services

MipTV has announced it will be holding a curated event dedicated to free ad-supported streaming TV services (FAST) called FAST and GLOBAL on April 18 in the Cannes Palais des Festivals.

Touted as the first-of-its-kind, the FAST channel summit will feature global players and specialists from across the world of free advertising-supported streaming for panels and networking opportunities that will focus on the expanding international opportunities for content producers, IP rights holders, buyers and commissioners in this growing market sector.

Confirmed headline speakers and contributors include FAST-channel programming experts Gary Woolf (All3Media International); Shaun Keeble (Banijay Rights); Daniel Nordberg (Playground TV); Cédric Dufour (Rakuten TV Europe); Bea Hegedus (Vice Media Group); Philipp Rotermund (Video Solutions AG /wedotv.com ) and Marion Ranchet, managing director of specialist SVOD, AVOD and FAST consultancy The Local Act, author of “The State of European FAST” report. Confirmed companies from the sector comprise Blue Ant Media and FilmRise.

According to MipTV global revenues from FAST are estimated to triple over the next five years, with countries outside the U.S. set to account for $1.6 billion of the sector’s revenue by 2027. The event will focus on the projected international opportunities in the sector’s next phase, including distribution, programming, technology and content development.

Though the bulk of the FAST and GLOBAL sessions will take place April 18, there will also be a roundtable breakfast workshop on April 19 chaired by Christian Knaebel, CEO of specialized consultancy Global Media Consult.

“FAST channels are the biggest boom to the global distribution business, and MipTV the obvious home for a dedicated summit,” said RX France entertainment division director and director of MipTV Lucy Smith, in a statement. “We will focus on what this boom in FAST channels and services means to the international market,” she added.

The MipTV market will run April 17-19.