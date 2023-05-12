Jonas Brothers, Miguel, Niall Horan Partner With TikTok on Music Discovery Hub #NewMusic

TikTok has partnered with musicians Jonas Brothers, Miguel and Niall Horan to launch #NewMusic, a global music discovery hub.

#NewMusic is set up as a a dedicated space for artists around the world to showcase their new songs, and where fans can discover their next favorite track. The hub will showcase new music content from artists on TikTok in one place, including early previews and music that’s still in development. Jonas Brothers, Miguel and Horan are featured artists on the hub.

Jonas Brothers have been trending on TikTok recently with their new album “The Album” and single “Waffle House.” RnB superstar Miguel has been buzzing on TikTok with the revival of his 2011 hit “Sure Thing” and to celebrate the hub, the musician has created a TikTok trailing his new track “Give It To Me.” Horan, who soared to fame as part of boy band One Direction, has posted a video of his new track “Meltdown.”

Jonas Brothers said: “It has been so cool to see people around the world making content with our music. TikTok is allowing us to connect with our fans and reach new ones in an exciting way.”

Horan added: “I’ve been using #NewMusic to preview songs from my upcoming album ‘The Show’ including my new single ‘Meltdown.’ I like using the Stitch & Duet feature to engage with fans and always have fun with the filters. It’s been really cool to see all the talent on the app with fan art, covers and fan-written verses on the #OpenVerse challenges, all before the song is even out.”

Paul Hourican, global head of music content and partnerships at TikTok, said: “We are thrilled to launch the #NewMusic Hub, which celebrates and champions artists of all genres, from up-and-coming talent to international superstars. TikTok is already a destination for artists who want to preview their newest works, and for music fans looking to discover new music, and this new feature will give artists a new way to connect with our global community. It presents an exciting opportunity to inspire artist creativity, spark connections, and foster a diverse musical landscape that embraces the unique talents and passions of artists and fans worldwide.”