HBO Shows to Play Exclusively in Middle East on OSN Under Expanded Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

Middle East satellite and streaming platform OSN Group has extended its relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery forging a new multi-year licensing deal under which it will become the exclusive home for HBO content in the region.

In addition to HBO shows, such as “Succession,” the renewed agreement has been expanded to cover additional content and channel offerings from Warner Bros. giving OSN premium access to recent blockbuster movie hits such as “The Batman,” “Dune,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” and “The Suicide Squad.”

The deal was announced in Dubai with “Succession” star Brian Cox on hand.

The deal also follows similar renewals in Australia with pay-TV and streaming group Foxtel and in Japan with local streaming platform U-Next.

Dubai-based OSN, which in March 2022 launched the premium streaming service OSN+, lost some momentum after Disney+ withdrew its content from the platform and in June 2022 started operating as a standalone platform across the Middle East.

But, according to London-based research group Ovum, OSN – which it estimates now has close to one million subscribers – could grow to nearly 2.1 million customers within five years.

The multi-year licensing deal extends OSN’s rights to broadcast and stream content from HBO exclusively on OSNtv and OSN+, strengthening its market position.

As part of the deal, OSN will continue to release HBO series in the Middle East and North Africa region day and date with their U.S. premieres and is securing rights for the life of each series.

“OSN is, and will continue to be, the only place for HBO content in the region and we are excited to expand on this long-term partnership with the studio and Warner Bros Discovery,” said OSN’s CEO Joe Kawkabani, in a statement.

“On the back of successes such as ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Last of Us,’ alongside a range of other exclusive and premium series, it is clear that HBO is a leader in first-class experiences, and we look forward to delivering these and other content pieces that have secured OSN as a leading choice of platform in the region,” he added.

The partnership also includes the extension of the distribution of Discovery Channels: Discovery, TLC, ID and Discovery Science and involves renewed ties with Warner Bros. Studios, giving OSN access to recent W.B. blockbusters.

In addition to OSN Showcase, its existing channel for brand new HBO content, OSNtv will launch a new channel dedicated to classic HBO series, including “The Wire,” “The Sopranos” and “Sex And The City,” showcasing the full breadth of library that the studio has to offer. The channels will also carry “Friends” and “Big Bang Theory,” as well as CNN International.

In 2024, OSN will expand its kids offering with the addition of Cartoon Network channels and programming across its platforms.

Said Jamie Cooke, GM for Middle East and Turkey for Warner Bros. Discovery: “We are excited to expand our partnership with our highly valued partner OSN. As Warner Bros. Discovery, we have a wide variety of content to offer and we’re delighted that we can now offer OSN’s viewers the possibility to enjoy even more of their favorite shows.”