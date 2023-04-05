XR Distributor Diversion Cinema Picks Up Venice Winner ‘The Man Who Couldn’t Leave,’ Upcoming Doc ’21-22 USA’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based XR distributor Diversion Cinema has scooped up a pair of award-winning titles, adding director Singing Chen’s “The Man Who Couldn’t Leave,” and both director Thierry Loa’s “21-22 China” and his follow-up “21-22 USA” to a premium catalog of prestige immersive fare.

Produced by The Walkers Films and Outland Film Production, “The Man Who Couldn’t Leave” won the top prize at last year’s Venice Immersive and will be presented in competition at this year’s NewImages Festival. Directed with aplomb by Singing Chen, the heartbreaking docudrama recounts the history of political repression in mid-century Taiwan, filling a 360 screen with handsome chiaroscuro compositions supporting classical film language.

“’The Man Who Couldn’t Leave’ is an instant classic,” says Diversion head of acquisitions Paul Bouchard. “With breathtaking visual sophistication, this ode to freedom reaches levels of embodiment never experienced before, and offers proof that the 360 narrative experience can still deliver something powerful and immersive.”

“Diversion Cinema remains committed to the 360 format,” Bouchard continues. “And so distributing this project was an obvious choice. We want to introduce this masterpiece to the widest possible public.”

Winner of the Panorama VR Award at last year’s FNC Explore, and the Digital Storytelling Award at this past January’s Fipadoc international documentary festival, Thierry Loa’s “21-22 China” is the first of a three-part series that explores the current geological epoch defined by human intervention. Both “21-22 China” and the U.S. set follow-up offer all-encompassing and somewhat meditative 360-degree surveys of landscapes undergoing massive transformation.

Produced, like its predecessor, by Montreal-based studio HelloHello, Loa’s “21-22 USA” will be released later this year.

Launched in 2016, Diversion Cinema has become a leading XR distributor with a tightly curated catalog that celebrates premium 360-degree and interactive experiences. For the past several months, the French outfit has been developing their Fulldome catalog – a selection of 14 artistic and creative experiences designed planetariums and domed venues.

“We believe there is a growing interest for this format,” says Diversion’s Han Nguyen. “Especially given the presence of a Fulldome program for the first time at this year’s NewImages.