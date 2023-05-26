‘Citadel’ Next Chapter to Be Titled ‘Citadel: Diana,’ First Look of Protagonist Matilda De Angelis Released

Prime Video has announced that “Citadel: Diana” will be the title of the next chapter of the “Citadel” Spyverse franchise and released a first look image of rising Italian star Matilda De Angelis who is its central character.

De Angelis made her international breakthrough in Susanne Bier’s “The Undoing,” alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Prominent Italian shingle Cattleya, which is part of ITV Studios – and known for standout shows such as “Gomorrah” – produced “Citadel: Diana” which was created and filmed in Italy, where production wrapped earlier this year. Plot details are being kept under wraps though a tease of the next chapter in the “Citadel” Spyverse is featured at the end of the final episode of the first “Citadel” season.

Cattleya’s Gina Gardini (“Gomorrah,” “ZeroZeroZero”) served as showrunner and executive producer on “Citadel: Diana” along with Cattleya’s top execs and partners Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz and Giovanni Stabilini and Emanuele Savoini as co-executive producer.

AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Ostot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (“Hunters”) executive produce on “Citadel: Diana” and all series within the global “Citadel” universe.

Midnight Radio also has executive producer credit on “Citadel: Diana” and all installments within the global Citadel universe.

“Citadel: Diana” is directed by Italy’s Arnaldo Catinari (“Suburra:Blood on Rome”) and developed by Alessandro Fabbri (“1992”) who is also the head writer and wrote the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari.

Other previously announced “Citadel: Diana” cast members, besides Matilda De Angelis, include Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro.

All episodes of the first “Citadel” season are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“Citadel: Diana” will be available exclusively on the streamer in over 240 territories in 2024.