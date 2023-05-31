Brut., Paradiso Media Team on Podcast Series ‘Brutally Informed’ for Audible’s Non-Fiction Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Cannes Festival’s digital media partner Brut. and leading podcast studio Paradiso Media are launching “Brutally Informed,” a weekly podcast series that just launched exclusively on Audible. The program is part of Audible’s expanding news and non-fiction slate.

Hosted by journalists Jared Marcelle, Rheya Spigner, and Noah Jones, “Brutally Informed” aims at delivering insights on issues spanning current affairs, culture, and societal issues with topics ranging from polyamory to the Colorado River to counterfeit sneakers. Each 15-minute episode boasts original interviews and investigative reporting.

The audio show is produced by Alex Schuman, with Paradiso Media’s Yael Even Or serving as supervising producer. Executive Producers are Ann Heppermann for Audible, Carly Figueroa for Brut, and Emi Norris for Paradiso.

“Brutally Informed” marks the first podcast in English jointly produced by Paradiso and Brut as part of their multi-year partnership. The two outfits previously teamed on five hit French-language podcasts, including “Brut.” (Spotify France #1), “Défense de Filmer” (“No Filming Allowed”; Spotify France Top 20), “Bru(i)t” (“Noise”), “L’envers de l’assiette” (“The Other Side of the Plate”) and “C’est réel” (“It’s Real”) (Spotify & Apple #1s). These five shows have received a combined 8 million downloads.

“Brut. has always aimed to spark conversation” said Carly Figueroa, Brut. US’s head of brand. “With ‘Brutally Informed,’ we wanted to create a nonpartisan immersive experience that challenges conventional narratives and fosters a deeper understanding of today’s headlines and trends,” she continued.

Emi Norris, Paradiso Media’s US managing director, said the company was pleased to “partner with Brut to launch ‘Brutally Informed’ as part of Audible’s inaugural news slate.” Norris said “this podcast represents our joint dedication to thought-provoking, global storytelling that empowers listeners to stay informed and engaged with the world around them.”

Paradiso Media was founded in 2019 by Lorenzo Benedetti, Louis Daboussy and Benoit Dunaigre, and has produced more than 110 podcasts in multiple languages. Credits include “In the Ring with Daisy King,” “The Baker Street Four,” “Seventeen,” “A Gay in the Life” and “Love Under Lockdown,” among others. Brut., meanwhile, is a leading social-first news media that reaches half a billion people monthly in 17 countries.