Andy Serkis to Narrate Tribeca-Bound Mixed Reality Experience ‘Monstrorama’

Andy Serkis, the award-winning actor (“Lord of the Rings”) and filmmaker, is set to narrate the mixed reality game “Monstrorama” ahead of its world premiere at Tribeca.

The experience, slated to compete in Tribeca’s immersive category, takes players on a tour of a secret museum called Monstrorama that’s located thousands of miles underground. The museum is filled with monsters, from the Kraken to the Vampire, the Werewolf and the parasitic Tingler.

“Monstrorama” is produced by Atlas V (“Madrid Noir”) and is represented in international markets by its distribution vehicle Astrea.

Serkis, best known for playing Gollum in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, Caesar in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, and as the titular monster in “King Kong,” said “Monstrorama” is “just the most magical immersive story.” “This project is a real leap forward as it really does contain both worlds,” Serkis continued.

“Monstrorama” was co-created by Clément Deneux, whose credits include “Missing Pictures,” a five-part VR documentary series produced by Atlas V with BBC & ARTE which premiered at Tribeca; and Émilie Valentin, who co-wrote the Emmy-nominated VR experience “Dawn of the Art – La Grotte Chauvet” for Google Arts & Culture.

“It has been an exciting challenge to produce ‘Monstrorama,’ a project that combines strong storytelling with the latest innovative mixed reality features,” said Oriane Hurard, producer at Atlas V. “It was a real thrill for Andy Serkis to perform the voices of our dueling narrators. His sensitive approach for portraying complex and unique characters in fantasy worlds makes him the perfect narrator for Monstrorama,” Hurard continued.

Founded in 2017, Atlas V has a bullish track record in festivals. The company’s biggest VR hits include “Spheres: Songs of Spacetime,” which was executive produced by Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures and was acquired in a 7-figure deal at Sundance by CityLights, as well as “Gloomy Eyes,” an animated narrative VR series narrated by Colin Farrell. Atlas V recently won an Emmy Award for its interactive animation “Madrid Noir” and is producing a raft of high profile projects, including a “Wallace and Gromit” VR film.

Atlas V has just been signed by CAA and is aiming to build a presence in the U.S. with the strategic appointment of Michael Masukawa, who joined Atlas V from Secret Location, an immersive content studio owned by Hasbro and eOne.