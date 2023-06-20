Andrew Tate Charged With Rape, Human Trafficking in Romania

Controversial influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate has reportedly been charged with rape and human trafficking offences in Romania, according to U.K. reports.

The BBC reported Tate, who was arrested by Romanian anti-terrorism authorities last December, has also been charged with “forming organised crime group to sexually exploit women.”

According to the indictment Tate and three others have been engaging in human trafficking in Romania as well as the U.S. and the U.K.

Tate’s brother Tristan has also reportedly been charged alongside two other suspects. The brothers are understood to have been under house arrest in Bucharest, Romania since March.

On Tuesday morning, Romanian prosecutors charged the brothers, who are now set to face trial.

According to The Guardian, the charges pertain to alleged offences against seven women, which the Tate brothers have denied.

As Variety previously reported, the prosecutors reportedly believe that the Tates were recruiting and exploiting women for the creation of pornographic clips, for distribution via sites like OnlyFans.

Tate first rose to public consciousness as a guest on the U.K.’s “Big Brother” reality show in 2016, where he was criticized for homophobic and racist comments made on Twitter. He was eventually kicked off the show after a video surfaced in which he appeared to be hitting a woman with a belt. Tate and the woman claimed their actions were consensual.

He has since built a following online peddling advice on masculinity and money. He was banned from Twitter in May 2017 before being reinstated by Elon Musk after Musk purchased the social media platform last year.