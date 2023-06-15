Amazon Italian Original Series ‘Prisma’ Which Depicts Teens Challenging Gender Norms Renewed For Second Season Under Different Business Model (EXCLUSIVE)

“Prisma,” the groundbreaking Amazon Italian original series centered around identical adolescent teen twins who challenge gender norms in different ways, has been renewed for a second season.

The second installment of the show is being financed and distributed under a different business model than the first season with Germany’s Beta Film now coming on board as a co-financier and international distributor outside Italy.

Shooting is underway in and around the city of Latina, just south of Rome, on “Prisma” season two with director Ludovico Bessegato back at the helm. Bessegato, who previously gained local prominence as showrunner of “Skam Italia” – the hit Italian adaptation of the Nordic young adult drama – also serves as writer of “Prisma” 2. He is now working with Francesca Scialanca following his collaboration with writer Alice Urciuolo on the first installment that launched last year from the Locarno Film Festival.

The new season of “Prisma” will return to the tales of a group of restless teenagers from Latina, the small town in the Roman province which used to be a swamp until the land was drained under Fascist rule. The area is now known for modernist architecture, fertile agriculture, and a prosperous rural middle class.

“Prisma” 2 will feature the same returning cast, including Mattia Carrano who plays both twins Andrea and Marco. The rest of the ensemble of young rising Italian talents comprises Lorenzo Zurzolo; Caterina Forza; Chiara Bordi; LXX Blood; Matteo Scattaretico; Zakaria Hamza; Riccardo Afan de Rivera Costaguti; Flavia del Prete; Asia Patrignani; Elena Falvella Capodaglio; Andrea Giannini and Nico Guerzoni.

Just like the first season, season two of “Prisma” is produced by Rosario Rinaldo’s Cross Productions for Prime Video. Under a new agreement, Cross Productions – which is owned by Germany’s Beta Film – has now reached an agreement under which Beta is coming on board as a co-financier.

Under this innovative business model the second season of “Prisma” will go out exclusively on Prime Video only in Italy, while Beta Film will handle international sales in all other territories.

The deal sees Beta Film selling the second season of “Prisma” in all international territories outside Italy and also internationally distributing the second window of the first season of “Prisma,” which plays globally on Amazon, starting from next year.

Cross Productions CEO Rosario Ronaldo in a statement underlined how “An important distribution such as Beta Film now joins the strong collaboration between Prime Video and Cross Productions to handle international sales for this second season of ‘Prisma’ with the aim of reinforcing and supporting the growth of the Italian entertainment industry abroad as well.”

Commented Marco Azzani, country director, Prime Video Italy: “Announcing the second season of such a groundbreaking Italian Original series so beloved by the audience and praised by critics makes us very proud. “Prisma” is a truly diverse show and it represents everything we stand for here at Prime Video in showcasing new voices and talent.”