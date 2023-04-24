Call of Duty: The Board Game Set to Release in 2024 (EXCLUSIVE)

Activision, Arcane Wonders, Genuine Entertainment, and Evolution have announced that they will be producing “Call of Duty: The Board Game,” a strategic tabletop roleplaying game inspired by the popular video game series “Call of Duty.” It is set to release into retail worldwide in 2024 and preorders will open on Kickstarter in Fall 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Activision to bring the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise to the tabletop,” says Arcane Wonders CEO and designer Bryan Pope. “As lifelong COD fans, we’ve worked hard to capture the scope, stakes, and sheer intensity of the video games in ways that COD fans and board gamers new and old will love. We’re looking forward to bringing the unforgettable fun and competitive frenzy of COD to game night for years to come.”

“Call of Duty: The Board Game” is a strategy game where players take on the roles of elite soldiers and battle each other in iconic maps from the “Call of Duty series.” It will feature artwork and components consisting of miniatures of iconic soldiers and weapons, as well as different scenarios and gameplay modes.

“Call of Duty” is one of the best-selling video game franchises ever, with its latest entry, 2022’s “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,” surpassing $1 billion in sales less than two weeks after release. In January 2022, Microsoft announced a deal to purchase Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Sony is currently the biggest opponent of the merger between the two entities, sparking conversations with various government regulators about potential anticompetitiveness if the franchise became exclusive to Xbox consoles. However, Microsoft said that it would bring “Call of Duty” to additional platforms such as Nintendo if the deal was approved.