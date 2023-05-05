Felix & Paul Studios Launches VR Experience ‘Space Explorers – Apollo to Artemis’ for Space Day

Advancing further into the future of storytelling, immersive entertainment and virtual reality creator Felix & Paul Studios is launching “Space Explorers – Apollo to Artemis,” the latest chapter of its “Space Explorers” VR series.

The episode, which takes viewers on a journey through the history of space programs, is available on the Quest headset just in time for Space Day. It features former NASA Chief Flight Director Gene Krantz, who directed missions of the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs, including the ﬁrst lunar landing mission, Apollo 11, in 1969.

This latest addition to the series showcases archival images projected on locations of historical importance to the space program, ﬁrsthand accounts of the Apollo program’s challenges and triumphs, and a deeper understanding of the courage and determination required to achieve a lunar landing.

In November, Felix & Paul collaborated with NASA, Meta and other tech shops to broadcast the first Artemis launch in real time to a worldwide audience in high-resolution 8K. Future Artemis missions are expected to send astronauts to the lunar surface for the ﬁrst time in 50 years.

“With the release of ‘Space Explorers – Apollo to Artemis’ on Space Day, we are not only reflecting on the incredible achievements of the past, but also inspiring a new generation to imagine the future of space exploration,” said Felix & Paul Studios Chief Creative Officer Felix Lajeunesse and Chief Innovation Officer Paul Raphaël. “Gene Krantz is the perfect guide for this journey, and we were honored to work with him to bring his firsthand experiences to audiences.”

They added that “with the Artemis program preparing to send humanity back to the moon and beyond, it’s more important than ever to reflect on our past and dream of what’s possible in the future.”

The show premieres today at 1 p.m, ET/11 a.m., PT. Viewers can access the immersive VR experience via the Meta Quest and Quest 2 headsets for free.

The Felix & Paul portfolio of shows includes virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality experiences that deploy technology to drive new forms of artistic expression. The Montreal-based studio celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.