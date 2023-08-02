Variety and iHeartPodcasts Team Up to Launch New True Crime Podcast ‘Variety Confidential’

Variety, the iconic entertainment publication, and iHeartPodcasts, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, announced Wednesday the co-production of an exciting new true crime podcast, “Variety Confidential.” The podcast dives into Variety’s archives exploring stories of sex, money and murder in the entertainment industry.

The podcast was created by Jon Ponder, Tracy Pattin, as well as Variety’s Chief Operating and Marketing Officer Dea Lawrence and the publication’s EVP of Content and Executive Editor Steve Gaydos. Pattin will host and Sydney Kramer, Managing Director and Senior Executive Producer for the Variety Content Studio, will produce along with Ponder and Pattin. Ponder and Pattin have previously teamed on Wondery’s “Hollywood & Crime.”

The six-episode first season, “Sex for Fame, Hollywood’s Dirtiest Game” examines the notorious casting couch through the decades. The series will draw parallels between recent sex scandals and those of the past, illustrating that sexual predation in the industry is as old as the Hollywood Hills. Commentary will be provided from Variety insiders such as Co-Editor-in-Chief Cynthia Littleton, Executive Editor of Film and Media Tatiana Siegel and Chief Correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.

“With the true crime genre ranking among the most popular in podcasting, it seems a natural fit for Variety to bring to life some of the crime stories from our archives,” said Lawrence. “We are excited about this new series and thrilled that iHeartPodcasts is joining us in a co-production.”

“As a society, we continue to be fascinated with the true crime genre and the emotional rollercoaster these stories take us on,” said Will Pearson, president of iHeartPodcasts. “We are excited to partner with Variety on this new podcast, which will combine their incredible archive of stories with first-hand insider perspectives. This will be a podcast true crime fans won’t want to miss.”

“Variety Confidential,” distributed by iHeartPodcasts, will launch its first two episodes on Oct. 2 and will follow with a weekly release of the remaining four. The podcast will be available on the iHeartRadio app, Variety.com, as well as other major podcast platforms.