Peter Meyer, Meyer Management Founder and Former Rep for Tom Hanks and Kevin Costner, Dies at 68

Peter Meyer, beloved entertainment industry manager, died on May 14 at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, Calif. after a five-year battle with sarcoma, his sister Patty K. Meyer shared. He wast 68.

Meyer was an agent and manager to numerous Hollywood industry professionals. Since 1990, he represented clients under his agency, Meyer Management.

“He was known and beloved by hundreds of industry pros,” Patty said. Most recently, he represented rights holders and producers on Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer.”

Meyer attended Yale University where he wrote his senior thesis, “MGM and the Studio System in the Age of Mass Production.” The thesis was later published as an award-winning book and was also printed in Variety.

In his early agent days, Meyer trained at the desk of William Morris agent Stan Came, where he was promoted to talent agent in 1978. In this role, he represented clients such as Kevin Costner, Kathleen Turner, Tom Hanks, James Caan, Christopher Walken, William Shatner, David Hasselhoff and Sterling Hayden.

Meyer went on to start Meyer Management in 1989 where he represented writers, directors, producers and book authors. Here, his clients included Jeffrey Reiner, Michael Sloan, Joel Novoa, J.T. Allen, Deric Washburn, Tony Eldridge and Roger Frappier.

In 2021, Meyer’s son Chase was featured on “Fred Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving Special,” where he talked about his fight on the football field and his support for his dad. Before early morning practices, Chase would sit with his dad at the hospital until dawn.

Meyer said on the segment about his son, “The hardest part is that we can’t go to his games any longer. So, his brother Christopher and sister Sasha attend and FaceTime the games so we can watch Chase play on our phones.”

Meyer is survived by his wife, Anna Maria Sistare; his three children; his brothers, John and Michael; his sister, Patty; and nephew, Zachary.