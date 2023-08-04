Comedian Zarna Garg Launches Podcast on Heels of ‘One in a Billion’ Amazon Special

Comedian Zarna Garg has launched a podcast on the heels of her Amazon Prime Video special “One in a Billion.”

Garg was recently highlighted as one of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch for 2023. “The Zarna Garg Show,” which bowed Aug. 1 across major podcast platforms and YouTube, features conversations with her multi-generational Indian American family on what she describes as “bringing taboo topics out in the open.” The first installment features Garg, her husband, Shalabh, and their three children: Zoya, 20, Brij, 17, and Veer, 11.

Garg is a lawyer and homemaker turned screenwriter and comedian. She first gained recognition through her TikTok posts and for her standup performances at such venues as Comedy Cellar and Carolines on Broadway in New York. CNBC described her as a “zany, outspoken voice of the Indian American woman.”

In 2019, Garg’s debut screenplay, “Rearranged,” won the award for comedy screenplay at the 2019 Austin Film Festival. She was recently featured in the Apple TV+ series “Gutsy,” hosted by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

The opening installment of the podcast, titled “The Sex Talk,” features the family discussing the previously off-limits issue in frank terms, with the kids grilling Zarna and Shalabh.

Zarna Garg made her debut at the Just for Laughs Montreal comedy festival this month, where she was feted along with the rest of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch class for the year.

“I was a stay-at-home mom for 16 years when I realized I’m not really into it,” Garg joked about her start in comedy.

Garg is represented by WME and Hansen Jacobson.